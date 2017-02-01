African Union Condemns US Blockade of...

African Union Condemns US Blockade of Cuba

The 28th African Union Summit, held in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, approved a resolution Wednesday demanding an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than half a century. On the last day of the event, heads of state of the continental organization reaffirmed their unanimous rejection of the genocidal policy against the island.

Ethiopia

