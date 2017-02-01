African Union Commission Begins Trans...

African Union Commission Begins Transition to New Administration

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the newly elected chairman of the African Union Commission, is shown Oct. 21, 2016. The transition process at the African Union Commission has begun, following a meeting between newly elected chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat - Chad's foreign minister - and outgoing chairperson of the commission, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

