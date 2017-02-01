African Union Commission Begins Transition to New Administration
Moussa Faki Mahamat, the newly elected chairman of the African Union Commission, is shown Oct. 21, 2016. The transition process at the African Union Commission has begun, following a meeting between newly elected chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat - Chad's foreign minister - and outgoing chairperson of the commission, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|The bitter cup
|63
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Blackwoman23
|218
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|stateofemergency
|47
|Eritrean poverty in images
|Mon
|stateofemergency
|2
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Jan 29
|Kitcho
|51
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|Jan 29
|Kitcho
|102
|Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10)
|Jan 21
|alexan2233
|71
