African Leaders agree deal on continental free trade
Heads of State and Governments who attended the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union have signed up to the Continental Free Trade Agreement. The purpose of this agreement is to ensure significant growth of Intra-Africa trade, as well as assisting countries on the continent use trade more effectively as an engine of growth and for sustainable development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|The bitter cup
|63
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Blackwoman23
|218
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|stateofemergency
|47
|Eritrean poverty in images
|Mon
|stateofemergency
|2
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Jan 29
|Kitcho
|51
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|Jan 29
|Kitcho
|102
|Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10)
|Jan 21
|alexan2233
|71
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC