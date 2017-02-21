Africa: Ethiopian to Host International Aviation Symposium

The Ethiopian Airlines announced that it would host the International Civil Aviation Organization Global Aviation Training and TRAINER PLUS Symposium with the theme: 'Together, Enhancing Training to Build Capacity' in Addis from April 11- 13, 2017. Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam said the event would bring major industry players together to exchange best practices and experiences in human resource development and aviation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.