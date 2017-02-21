Africa: Ethiopian to Host International Aviation Symposium
The Ethiopian Airlines announced that it would host the International Civil Aviation Organization Global Aviation Training and TRAINER PLUS Symposium with the theme: 'Together, Enhancing Training to Build Capacity' in Addis from April 11- 13, 2017. Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam said the event would bring major industry players together to exchange best practices and experiences in human resource development and aviation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Tue
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Mon
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb 20
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb 20
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb 19
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb 19
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC