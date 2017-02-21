Africa: Ethiopian to Host Internation...

Africa: Ethiopian to Host International Aviation Symposium

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Ethiopian Airlines announced that it would host the International Civil Aviation Organization Global Aviation Training and TRAINER PLUS Symposium with the theme: 'Together, Enhancing Training to Build Capacity' in Addis from April 11- 13, 2017. Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam said the event would bring major industry players together to exchange best practices and experiences in human resource development and aviation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Tue blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Mon Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Mon Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb 20 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb 20 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb 19 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb 19 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC