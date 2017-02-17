Addis hosts largest pool of trained l...

Addis hosts largest pool of trained labor force in Ethiopia- IGC

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Walta Information Centre

A study conducted by the International Growth Center has made public that Addis Ababa hosts the largest concentration of trained labor force in Ethiopia. According to Tewodros Mekonnen , Country Economist of IGC, Addis Ababa accounts for 29 percent of the skilled labor concentration of the country though it is only home to close to five percent of the total population of the country which is estimated to top 100 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) 5 hr Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) 7 hr National treasure 12
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) 14 hr Zrubber1 275
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) 14 hr Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it 18 hr GreaterEthiopia 1
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Sat Walelign 112
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Sat Walelign 3
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC