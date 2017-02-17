Addis hosts largest pool of trained labor force in Ethiopia- IGC

A study conducted by the International Growth Center has made public that Addis Ababa hosts the largest concentration of trained labor force in Ethiopia. According to Tewodros Mekonnen , Country Economist of IGC, Addis Ababa accounts for 29 percent of the skilled labor concentration of the country though it is only home to close to five percent of the total population of the country which is estimated to top 100 million.

