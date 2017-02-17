70 Ethiopian professionals complete Chinese language programs
Seventy Ethiopian customer service professionals on Thursday graduated from a Chinese language training program aimed at providing better service to Chinese passengers at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. The graduates, composed of customs officers and security officials at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Ethiopian airlines and customs office, have attended a 10-week long Chinese language training session.
