1.7 bln birr worth car assembly plant to go operational in Dire Dawa
An assembly plant built at a cost of 1.7 billion birr in Dire Dawa city will go operational soon. Redawa Motors Industry Private Limited Company General Manager, Tadesse Admassu said the factory has been under construction during the past two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The meaning of the word "gala". (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Doro
|59
|How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Jacobo
|74
|Will you marry me (in Amharic) (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Eddy
|153
|Confessions of Brhane-Meskel Reda (Dec '13)
|Feb 8
|oborudori
|11
|historical fact " the migration of oromo in Eth... (Apr '14)
|Feb 7
|Mee
|93
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Feb 7
|Gelleta
|219
|Ethiopia needs population control: 2 Child Policy (Mar '16)
|Feb 7
|Gelleta
|18
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC