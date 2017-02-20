1.7 bln birr worth car assembly plant...

1.7 bln birr worth car assembly plant to go operational in Dire Dawa

An assembly plant built at a cost of 1.7 billion birr in Dire Dawa city will go operational soon. Redawa Motors Industry Private Limited Company General Manager, Tadesse Admassu said the factory has been under construction during the past two years.

Ethiopia

