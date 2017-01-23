Various Artists - The Rough Guide To ...

Various Artists - The Rough Guide To Ethiopian Jazz

It seems like an odd place for jazz inflected music to flourish, but Addis Ababa in Ethiopia was once the center of a thriving music scene, in the years before and after a Communist junta took power and years of endless warfare and famine laid waste to all that came before it. As with most of the Rough Guide compilation albums, you get a brief taste of the music that the bands and the people of the region recorded, beginning with "Gamo" by Mulatu Astatke, the patron saint of Ethiopian jazz, who left home to study engineering, but wound up entranced by jazz and improvised music at the Berklee School of Music, before returning home to fuse the improvised music of the United States with the rhythms and traditions of his homeland.

Ethiopia

