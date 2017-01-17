UN Chief to attend 28th AU summit

UN Chief to attend 28th AU summit

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Walta Information Centre

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is going to attend the 28th Ordinary Assembly of the African Union heads of state and government which will be held here in Addis Ababa on January 30-31. According the spokes person of Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tewolde Mulugeta, more than 20 leaders of international institutions including UN Chief will attend the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09) 16 hr Mtefers 64
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Tue Selassie 50
How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13) Tue Abyssinia 73
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Mon Yukehoyoo 43
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Jan 16 Sivram34 216
Are ethiopains BANTU??? Look AT THIS (Jun '12) Jan 16 Sivram34 148
how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12) Jan 13 Gigi 29
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC