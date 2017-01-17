UN Chief to attend 28th AU summit

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is going to attend the 28th Ordinary Assembly of the African Union heads of state and government which will be held here in Addis Ababa on January 30-31. According the spokes person of Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tewolde Mulugeta, more than 20 leaders of international institutions including UN Chief will attend the meeting.

