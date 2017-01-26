Two new textile & garment parks to come up in Ethiopia
Two new industrial parks for the textile and garment industry are set to come up in Ethiopia as the Industrial Parks Development Corporation of Ethiopia has awarded construction of these parks to Chinese firms. CGCOC will construct the Bole Lemi II industrial park, an extension of the Bole Lemi I, while CCCC will build the Jimma industrial park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|SunOfsoMalia89
|44
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Jan 22
|Anonymous
|217
|Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10)
|Jan 21
|alexan2233
|71
|a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11)
|Jan 19
|WaddaLuzer
|52
|ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09)
|Jan 18
|Mtefers
|64
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Selassie
|50
|How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13)
|Jan 17
|Abyssinia
|73
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC