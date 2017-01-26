Two new textile & garment parks to co...

Two new textile & garment parks to come up in Ethiopia

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fibre2Fashion

Two new industrial parks for the textile and garment industry are set to come up in Ethiopia as the Industrial Parks Development Corporation of Ethiopia has awarded construction of these parks to Chinese firms. CGCOC will construct the Bole Lemi II industrial park, an extension of the Bole Lemi I, while CCCC will build the Jimma industrial park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) 20 hr SunOfsoMalia89 44
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Jan 22 Anonymous 217
Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10) Jan 21 alexan2233 71
a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11) Jan 19 WaddaLuzer 52
ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09) Jan 18 Mtefers 64
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Jan 17 Selassie 50
How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13) Jan 17 Abyssinia 73
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,351,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC