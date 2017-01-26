This Ethiopian sulfur spring is one of the hottest and most...
This Ethiopian sulfur spring is one of the hottest and most inhospitable places on Earth - and the photos are mesmerizing Earlier this month, award-winning photographer Carl Court visited one of these springs, located at the base of the Dallol Volcano. The stunning site is roughly 370 miles north of the capital Addis Ababa, but many of the images don't look like anywhere else on Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Jan 22
|Anonymous
|217
|Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10)
|Jan 21
|alexan2233
|71
|a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11)
|Jan 19
|WaddaLuzer
|52
|ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09)
|Jan 18
|Mtefers
|64
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Selassie
|50
|How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13)
|Jan 17
|Abyssinia
|73
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Jan 16
|Yukehoyoo
|43
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC