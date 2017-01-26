This Ethiopian sulfur spring is one of the hottest and most inhospitable places on Earth - and the photos are mesmerizing Earlier this month, award-winning photographer Carl Court visited one of these springs, located at the base of the Dallol Volcano. The stunning site is roughly 370 miles north of the capital Addis Ababa, but many of the images don't look like anywhere else on Earth.

