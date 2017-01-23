The World's Best Seasame Seeds Comes from Ethiopia
It was a good year for sesame in Ethiopia. The reliable hard spring rains had ended abruptly in time for July's planting, and the frost held off until late November, giving the seeds time to turn bright white and plump up with oil.
