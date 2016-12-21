The many fold benefits of Gibe III

The many fold benefits of Gibe III

Read more: Walta Information Centre

More than 7 water and 3 wind power generators have been built in the effort the government exerted to fulfill the growing power demand in relation to the growing investment that has risen up with our country's growth. Out of the power generating stations Gilgel Gibe I , Tis ABay II , Tekeze power generator , Gilgel Gibe II , Beles power generator and Fincha Ameri Neche power generator , Adama wind power generator and Adama II wind power generator and when the recently completed Gibe III starts to generate power, our total capability will reach to 4400 mega watts.

Ethiopia

