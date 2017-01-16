Sudan extends cease-fire for 6 more months
Sudan's Council of Ministers decided Sunday to extend a cease-fire between the government army and all rebels for six more months. On Dec. 31, 2016, al-Bashir announced an extension of the cease-fire for one month in all conflict areas in Sudan, including Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions.
Read more at Xinhuanet.
