Sudan extends cease-fire for 6 more m...

Sudan extends cease-fire for 6 more months

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Sudan's Council of Ministers decided Sunday to extend a cease-fire between the government army and all rebels for six more months. On Dec. 31, 2016, al-Bashir announced an extension of the cease-fire for one month in all conflict areas in Sudan, including Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) 3 hr Hiba7 40
how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12) Fri Gigi 29
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
Are ethiopains BANTU??? Look AT THIS (Jun '12) Jan 11 Ngalamulume 147
Are Ethiopian and Eritrean women forbidden to m... (Aug '14) Jan 10 Anonymous 167
DV migration Jan 10 Walelign 2
Join brotherhood society in Ethiopia to get ric... Jan 10 MR uche to 1
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC