Sudan Criticizes Trump's Visitors' Ban After Sanctions Lifted

Sudan criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to bar visitors from the country, two weeks after former President Barack Obama lifted decades-old sanctions on the North African country. Trump's executive order also comes amid increased cooperation between the two countries' intelligence agencies to combat "transnational terrorism," Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said in an interview in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, where he's attending an African Union summit that began Monday.

