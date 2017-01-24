St. Charles East Student Council to host walk-a-thon Feb. 3

ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles East High School Student Council will host its ninth annual walk-a-thon from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3 at the St. Charles East High School Sports Complex, 1020 Dunham Road, St. Charles. This year's walk-a-thon will benefit the Awassa Children's Project, which works to provide proper health care, education, housing and more to children in Awassa, Ethiopia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.