St. Charles East Student Council to host walk-a-thon Feb. 3
ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles East High School Student Council will host its ninth annual walk-a-thon from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3 at the St. Charles East High School Sports Complex, 1020 Dunham Road, St. Charles. This year's walk-a-thon will benefit the Awassa Children's Project, which works to provide proper health care, education, housing and more to children in Awassa, Ethiopia.
