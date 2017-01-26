South Sudan's Kiir in Ethiopia for AU summit

South Sudan President, Salva Kiir is in the Ethiopian for the 28th Africa Union head of states and government summit. Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn greets the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa on January 5, 2013 - Kiir, upon arrival at Addis Ababa's Bole international Airport along with his delegation on Sunday, was received by several senior government officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sudan Tribune.