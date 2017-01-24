South Sudan ambassador dismisses rift...

South Sudan ambassador dismisses rift with Ethiopia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Washington Post

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia - South Sudan's ambassador to Ethiopia is dismissing reports that relations are strained between the two countries after President Salva Kiir visited Egypt and met with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo earlier this month. South Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, James Pitia Morgan, made the remarks after some Ethiopian and South Sudanese media outlets reported that South Sudan and Egypt signed what they called a "dirty deal" to arm Ethiopian opposition groups based in South Sudan who aim to sabotage the big dam that Ethiopia is building on the Nile River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Jan 22 Anonymous 217
Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10) Jan 21 alexan2233 71
a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11) Jan 19 WaddaLuzer 52
ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09) Jan 18 Mtefers 64
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Jan 17 Selassie 50
How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13) Jan 17 Abyssinia 73
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Jan 16 Yukehoyoo 43
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,257,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC