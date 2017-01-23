South Africa: Regional Airlines Flock...

South Africa: Regional Airlines Flock to Zim As It Opens Its Skies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

RwandAir and Ethiopian Airlines are the newest airlines to fly to Zimbabwe, as the government opens up its skies to other players after years of state protectionism for the country's ailing flag carrier Air Zimbabwe. The two airlines will start flights to Zimbabwe this year and are banking on the upgrade of Victoria Falls airport and growing prospects for business travel between Harare and regional as well as international destinations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Sun Anonymous 217
Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10) Jan 21 alexan2233 71
a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11) Jan 19 WaddaLuzer 52
ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09) Jan 18 Mtefers 64
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Jan 17 Selassie 50
How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13) Jan 17 Abyssinia 73
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Jan 16 Yukehoyoo 43
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,230,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC