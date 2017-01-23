South Africa: Regional Airlines Flock to Zim As It Opens Its Skies
RwandAir and Ethiopian Airlines are the newest airlines to fly to Zimbabwe, as the government opens up its skies to other players after years of state protectionism for the country's ailing flag carrier Air Zimbabwe. The two airlines will start flights to Zimbabwe this year and are banking on the upgrade of Victoria Falls airport and growing prospects for business travel between Harare and regional as well as international destinations.
