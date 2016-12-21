Somalia: Is Support for African Military Mission in Somalia Waning?
Ethiopia has pulled back some 4,000 troops the country considered unnecessary. Ethiopian troops previously assisting the internationally-funded African Union Mission in Somalia were suddenly withdrawn to Ethiopia a few days after the Ethiopian government declared a six-month emergency on October 9. As Islamist al-Shabab militants, who have links to al Qaeda, retook a number of towns in their absence, many commentators were quick to diagnose the redeployment as a reaction to help Ethiopian security services subdue internal protests rocking the country since November 2015.
