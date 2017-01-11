Slow Down to Speed Up: How to Experience a Traditional Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony in DFW
While they're often subconscious, we all have our own coffee ceremonies - the places where we drink it, what we dress it with, the brands we are loyal to - and for many, straying from these comfortable regularities can range from a minor frustration to rendering oneself literally unable to even drink it. In the United States, our coffee rituals much more closely resemble those of Italy, the birthplace of espresso: Coffee is made to be fast, as in Italy where it's typically consumed while standing at a busy bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Ethiopian and Eritrean women forbidden to m... (Aug '14)
|18 hr
|Anonymous
|167
|DV migration
|Tue
|Walelign
|2
|Join brotherhood society in Ethiopia to get ric...
|Tue
|MR uche to
|1
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|frehiwot
|212
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|Jan 7
|Whatareyoutalking...
|101
|Is masterbating a sin? When it comes to Christi... (May '10)
|Jan 6
|blahblah
|92
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Jan 6
|blahblah
|274
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC