Sisi discusses bilateral relations with Ethiopian PM at AU summit
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi met on Monday with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on the sidelines of the African Union's 28th General Assembly in Addis Ababa, where the two leaders discussed Egyptian-Ethiopian bilateral relations, MENA news agency reported. President El-Sisi also discussed bilateral relations with Zambia's President Edgar Lungu on the sidelines of the summit on Monday, the Egyptian presidency announced.
