Opposition parties reiterate commitment to GERD
Political, diplomatic and financial support from opposing parties will further be maintained as they reiterated commitment to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam . Considering the dam's huge national significance, representatives of some opposition parties who talked to ENA urged citizens to continue providing support until its successful completion.
