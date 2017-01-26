Opening of the 18th Ordinary General ...

Opening of the 18th Ordinary General Assembly of Organization of the...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

What: Opening of the 18th Ordinary General Assembly of Organization of the African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS When: 31st January 2017 Time: 09:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Where: African Union Headquarters, AUC Old Plenary Hall Theme: Building on 15 years of engagement to harness the demographic dividend of Africa through promoting the needs of adolescents and their access to youth-friendly health services Objective: The 18th Ordinary General Assembly of OAFLA will officially open on 31st January 2017. It will adopt minutes of the 17th Ordinary General Assembly; activity and financial reports will be presented and will discuss and adopt recommendations of Steering Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Jan 22 Anonymous 217
Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10) Jan 21 alexan2233 71
a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11) Jan 19 WaddaLuzer 52
ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09) Jan 18 Mtefers 64
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Jan 17 Selassie 50
How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13) Jan 17 Abyssinia 73
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Jan 16 Yukehoyoo 43
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,013 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC