What: Opening of the 18th Ordinary General Assembly of Organization of the African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS When: 31st January 2017 Time: 09:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Where: African Union Headquarters, AUC Old Plenary Hall Theme: Building on 15 years of engagement to harness the demographic dividend of Africa through promoting the needs of adolescents and their access to youth-friendly health services Objective: The 18th Ordinary General Assembly of OAFLA will officially open on 31st January 2017. It will adopt minutes of the 17th Ordinary General Assembly; activity and financial reports will be presented and will discuss and adopt recommendations of Steering Committee.

