Number of Ethiopian and Indonesian maids falls on hiring curbs in Oman
Muscat: Tighter rules, both at home and abroad, regarding hiring of domestic workers are having an impact on the Sultanate's demography. The number of Ethiopian and Indonesians workers living in Oman dropped sharply in 2016.
