New Year's Baby: Langley dad cut cord for his little girl
Just after dinnertime, the labour pains started but the big soft flakes falling helped the 29-year-old relax in her room in Langley Memorial Hospital. Mojo wasn't due until Jan. 3 but she figured it would make its entry into the world in the closing hours of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopian Apostolic Pentecostal
|5 hr
|Eaj2900
|2
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|16 hr
|Bombo
|273
|Is masterbating a sin? When it comes to Christi... (May '10)
|21 hr
|Drewface
|91
|Why can't Ethiopians tell who's Ethiopian or ha...
|Thu
|Walelign
|7
|eritrean exodus
|Jan 2
|Walelign
|1
|some questions about Addis Ababa
|Jan 2
|Walelign
|6
|converting to ethiopian orthodox tewahedo churc... (Apr '12)
|Jan 2
|Yordanos Yacob
|72
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC