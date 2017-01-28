Nana Addo swears in 12 ministers
President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn in 12 of the 36 persons he named as ministers for various portfolios after their approval by Parliament's Appointments Committee. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Flagstaff House today [Friday] evening, where President Akufo-Addo charged the new ministers to deliver on the commitments the New Patriotic Party made on the campaign trail ahead of its election victory.
