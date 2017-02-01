Museveni returns from AU Summit

President Yoweri Museveni is back home from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa where he had joined other African leaders for the three-day 28th Ordinary African Union Summit. Others at the airport to receive the President included the Minister for Presidency, Esther Mbayo, the Head of Public Service, John Mitala and Air Force's Brigadier James Birungi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.