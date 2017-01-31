Moroccans welcome 'victorious return'...

Moroccans welcome 'victorious return' to African Union

9 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Moroccans welcomed their country's "victorious return" to the African Union as their king on Tuesday took a seat at the bloc's Ethiopian headquarters for the first time in decades. "Morocco should have rejoined the African Union a long time ago," pensioner Mohamed Alaoui told AFP in the capital Rabat late Monday.

Ethiopia

