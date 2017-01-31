Moroccans welcome 'victorious return' to African Union
Moroccans welcomed their country's "victorious return" to the African Union as their king on Tuesday took a seat at the bloc's Ethiopian headquarters for the first time in decades. "Morocco should have rejoined the African Union a long time ago," pensioner Mohamed Alaoui told AFP in the capital Rabat late Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|14 hr
|Blackwoman23
|218
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|stateofemergency
|47
|Eritrean poverty in images
|Mon
|stateofemergency
|2
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Sun
|Kitcho
|51
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Kitcho
|102
|Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10)
|Jan 21
|alexan2233
|71
|a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11)
|Jan 19
|WaddaLuzer
|52
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC