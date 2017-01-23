Meles Referral Hospital in Newer Zone delays : Health Bureau
The Gambella Regional State Health Bureau has announced that the construction of one of the three hospitals named in honor of the late Prime Mister of Ethiopia, Meles Zenawi, is delayed. The hospital, which is currently under construction in Newer Zone of the regional state, has been is running out of its scheduled project life.
