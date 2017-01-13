Madagascar to join Ethiopian's vast I...

Madagascar to join Ethiopian's vast Intra-African Network

Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines will add Antananarivo, Madagascar to its network on 28 March 2017. Madagascar will join the ever expanding Ethiopian network of 95 worldwide destinations.

Ethiopia

