Inside the homes of the last Ethiopian Rastas: A rare glimpse into the lives of the slave descendants who were given a home in Africa by the Rastafarian 'messiah' A stunning set of photographs reveal the unlikely life of the 300 Rastafarians living in Ethiopia having migrated from the UK, France and Jamaica. Rastafarianism - which became global in the 1960s and 70s with the music of reggae stars and committed Rastas Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff - first emerged as a spiritual movement in the 1930s among descendants of African slaves in Jamaica, who adopted Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie as their messiah at a time when he stood out as the only independent black monarch in Africa.

