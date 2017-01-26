Inside the homes of the last Ethiopian Rastas
Inside the homes of the last Ethiopian Rastas: A rare glimpse into the lives of the slave descendants who were given a home in Africa by the Rastafarian 'messiah' A stunning set of photographs reveal the unlikely life of the 300 Rastafarians living in Ethiopia having migrated from the UK, France and Jamaica. Rastafarianism - which became global in the 1960s and 70s with the music of reggae stars and committed Rastas Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff - first emerged as a spiritual movement in the 1930s among descendants of African slaves in Jamaica, who adopted Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie as their messiah at a time when he stood out as the only independent black monarch in Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|Kitcho
|45
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|21 hr
|Kitcho
|51
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|21 hr
|Kitcho
|102
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Jan 22
|Anonymous
|217
|Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10)
|Jan 21
|alexan2233
|71
|a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11)
|Jan 19
|WaddaLuzer
|52
|ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09)
|Jan 18
|Mtefers
|64
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC