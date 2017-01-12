Increasing investment flow gave rise to forex crunch: PM
The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, said that the country's forex crunch is driven from the increasing investment flow, which has created huge mismatch between the demand and supply for foreign currency. This remark came in the PM's address made today to the 12th regular session of the House of people Representatives .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|215
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|Hiba7
|40
|how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Gigi
|29
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Are ethiopains BANTU??? Look AT THIS (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Ngalamulume
|147
|Are Ethiopian and Eritrean women forbidden to m... (Aug '14)
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|167
|DV migration
|Jan 10
|Walelign
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC