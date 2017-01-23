IGAD launches projects in East African cross-border areas

Drought Disaster Resilience and Sustainability Initiative of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development launched developmental projects in the gross-border areas of the east African countries to improve lives of communities. The project, which was financed by European Union, is launched last week in Addis Ababa with ministers in charge of drought resilience from IGDA member countries including from Ethiopia and development partners in attendance.

