Higher officials pay visit to Meles Zenawia s Memorial Park
Several dozens of high-ranking officials today morning visited Gulele Meles Zenawi Memorial Park located in the northern inlet of Addis Ababa. Flanked by regional leaders, minsters and families, wife of late Meles,and president of Meles Foundation, Azeb Mesfin officiated the visit to each section of the park.
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopian Apostolic Pentecostal
|1 hr
|Eaj2900
|1
|Why can't Ethiopians tell who's Ethiopian or ha...
|6 hr
|trq
|5
|eritrean exodus
|Mon
|Walelign
|1
|some questions about Addis Ababa
|Jan 2
|Walelign
|6
|converting to ethiopian orthodox tewahedo churc... (Apr '12)
|Jan 2
|Yordanos Yacob
|72
|Eritrean poverty in images
|Jan 1
|Walelign
|1
|Rural house architecture in Ethiopia
|Jan 1
|Walelign
|1
