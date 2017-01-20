Higher officials pay visit to Meles Z...

Higher officials pay visit to Meles Zenawia s Memorial Park

Monday Jan 2

Several dozens of high-ranking officials today morning visited Gulele Meles Zenawi Memorial Park located in the northern inlet of Addis Ababa. Flanked by regional leaders, minsters and families, wife of late Meles,and president of Meles Foundation, Azeb Mesfin officiated the visit to each section of the park.

Ethiopia

