Girl About Town: Vogue chief in miracle escape after his Land Rover careered down a cliff

Nicholas Coleridge narrowly escaped death after his Land Rover careered down a cliff during a Christmas holiday Nicholas Coleridge, the much-loved boss of CondA© Nast International - which publishes fashion magazine Vogue and high society bible Tatler - has narrowly escaped death after his Land Rover careered down a cliff during a Christmas holiday. Nicholas was on a dream trip to Ethiopia with his wife Georgia and their four children when the accident happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.