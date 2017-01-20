GERD Cooperation defying Cynics, Hors...

GERD Cooperation defying Cynics, Horse-traders

Ethiopia's Technical National Committee Chairperson of, Eng. Ghedon Asfaw had on last week stated that companies that were selected to undertake joint impact assessment of the GERD on downstream countries are expected to resume their activities in two months.

Ethiopia

