GERD Cooperation defying Cynics, Horse-traders
Ethiopia's Technical National Committee Chairperson of, Eng. Ghedon Asfaw had on last week stated that companies that were selected to undertake joint impact assessment of the GERD on downstream countries are expected to resume their activities in two months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't Ethiopians tell who's Ethiopian or ha...
|Tue
|Blackwoman23
|1
|eritrean exodus
|Mon
|Walelign
|1
|some questions about Addis Ababa
|Jan 2
|Walelign
|6
|converting to ethiopian orthodox tewahedo churc... (Apr '12)
|Jan 2
|Yordanos Yacob
|72
|Eritrean poverty in images
|Jan 1
|Walelign
|1
|Rural house architecture in Ethiopia
|Jan 1
|Walelign
|1
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|2,728
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC