From half a world away, a new son joins a Tacoma family
Nine-year-old Peter Milton says he's up to the challenge of having a new brother at his house. "It's going to be hard," he says about the new experience that will mean sharing toys, as well as the attention of his parents, Andrew and Sandy Milton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|217
|Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10)
|Sat
|alexan2233
|71
|a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11)
|Jan 19
|WaddaLuzer
|52
|ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09)
|Jan 18
|Mtefers
|64
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Selassie
|50
|How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13)
|Jan 17
|Abyssinia
|73
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Jan 16
|Yukehoyoo
|43
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC