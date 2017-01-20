Fiji committed to relationship with E...

Fiji committed to relationship with Ethiopia

Update: 4:36PM FIJI is committed to strengthening relations with the government of Ethiopia, the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told a visiting envoy today. A government statement issued to the media gave highlights of a meeting between Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the special advisor to the Ethiopian Prime Minister and Bainimarama.

Ethiopia

