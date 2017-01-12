FEATURE- Recycling army in Ethiopian capital fear livelihoods at risk as city modernises
Every morning as Addis Ababa wakes up, thousands of men roam the city streets collecting all kinds of recyclable waste, from plastic and clothing to fridges and electrics. By sundown these men, known as Quralews after their morning refrain calling out for scrap metal, make their way to Minalesh Terra, a highly-organised section of Merkato, the largest open-air marketplace in the Ethiopian capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|5 hr
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Are ethiopains BANTU??? Look AT THIS (Jun '12)
|13 hr
|Ngalamulume
|147
|Are Ethiopian and Eritrean women forbidden to m... (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Anonymous
|167
|DV migration
|Tue
|Walelign
|2
|Join brotherhood society in Ethiopia to get ric...
|Tue
|MR uche to
|1
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|frehiwot
|212
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|Jan 7
|Whatareyoutalking...
|101
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC