FEATURE- Recycling army in Ethiopian ...

FEATURE- Recycling army in Ethiopian capital fear livelihoods at risk as city modernises

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Every morning as Addis Ababa wakes up, thousands of men roam the city streets collecting all kinds of recyclable waste, from plastic and clothing to fridges and electrics. By sundown these men, known as Quralews after their morning refrain calling out for scrap metal, make their way to Minalesh Terra, a highly-organised section of Merkato, the largest open-air marketplace in the Ethiopian capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) 5 hr Fartunlucky 44
Are ethiopains BANTU??? Look AT THIS (Jun '12) 13 hr Ngalamulume 147
Are Ethiopian and Eritrean women forbidden to m... (Aug '14) Tue Anonymous 167
DV migration Tue Walelign 2
Join brotherhood society in Ethiopia to get ric... Tue MR uche to 1
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Mon frehiwot 212
why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12) Jan 7 Whatareyoutalking... 101
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,843,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC