Exploiting renewable energy helps Africa realize industrialization a " PM
Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said that the development of abundant renewable energy resources in Africa will help the continent leap into the rapid industrialization and achieve sustainable development goals . The Prime minister made this remark today in the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative forum organized on the sidelines of the 28thOrdinary Session of the Assembly of Head of State and Government of the African Union, which is being held in Addis Ababa beginning 22nd January.
