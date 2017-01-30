Exploiting renewable energy helps Afr...

Exploiting renewable energy helps Africa realize industrialization a " PM

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said that the development of abundant renewable energy resources in Africa will help the continent leap into the rapid industrialization and achieve sustainable development goals . The Prime minister made this remark today in the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative forum organized on the sidelines of the 28thOrdinary Session of the Assembly of Head of State and Government of the African Union, which is being held in Addis Ababa beginning 22nd January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) 10 min stateofemergency 47
Eritrean poverty in images 20 min stateofemergency 2
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Sun Kitcho 51
why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12) Sun Kitcho 102
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Jan 22 Anonymous 217
Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10) Jan 21 alexan2233 71
a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11) Jan 19 WaddaLuzer 52
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,404,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC