Ethiopian water workers visit Yorkshire Water

Zelalem Assefra from Debre Tabor Water Utility and Manaye Siyoum from the charity WaterAid have been finding out how Yorkshire Water supplies quality drinking and treats waste water. Leakage, water quality and health and safety were among the areas studied by the pair.

Ethiopia

