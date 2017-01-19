Ethiopian Airlines To Launch 7 New De...

Ethiopian Airlines To Launch 7 New Destinations

Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, has announced that it will soon launch seven new destinations within five months during the 2017 calendar year. According to the company, "From February to June, Ethiopian will launch new service to Victoria Falls , Antananarivo , Conakry , Oslo , Chengdu , Jakarta and Singapore ."

Ethiopia

