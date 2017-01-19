Ethiopian Airlines To Launch 7 New Destinations
Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, has announced that it will soon launch seven new destinations within five months during the 2017 calendar year. According to the company, "From February to June, Ethiopian will launch new service to Victoria Falls , Antananarivo , Conakry , Oslo , Chengdu , Jakarta and Singapore ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11)
|15 hr
|WaddaLuzer
|52
|ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Mtefers
|64
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Tue
|Selassie
|50
|How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Abyssinia
|73
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Jan 16
|Yukehoyoo
|43
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Jan 16
|Sivram34
|216
|Are ethiopains BANTU??? Look AT THIS (Jun '12)
|Jan 16
|Sivram34
|148
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC