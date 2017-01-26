Ethiopian Airlines ShebaMiles to Launch Platinum Tier level
Ethiopian Airlines proudly announces it will introduce a Platinum tier level in its frequent flyer loyalty program, ShebaMiles, as of January 2017 Ethiopian Airlines, the largest and fastest growing African airline, proudly announces that it will introduce a Platinum tier level in its frequent flyer loyalty program, Ethiopian Airlines proudly announces it will introduce a Platinum tier level ShebaMiles , as of January 2017. The Platinum tier level offers extra benefits to frequent flyers that accrue 75, 000 status miles or 60 qualifying segments within one calendar year, Jan 1st Dec 31st within the validity period of two years, in addition to the remaining months in the qualification year.
