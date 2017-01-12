Ethiopian Airlines Records Impressive Growth
Tewolde GebreMariam, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, has stated that 2016 was an exceptionally challenging year for the African aviation industry. He, however, stated that his outfit expanded its fleet and network expansion and made significant investment in customer services during the year.
