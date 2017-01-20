Ethiopian Airlines announces fifth gateway to China
Using a two class Boeing B787 will the initial three flights per week leave the Ethiopian capital every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, returning to Addis Ababa on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Departure time is set from ADD at ten minutes past midnight, giving connecting passengers from across Africa ample time to connect to the Chengdu service.
