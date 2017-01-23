Ethiopia: The Slow Death of a Civilian Govt

To the media's keen observation, the immediate cause that triggered Ethiopia's recent nose-dive into the unknown began when, on November 12, 2015, the residents of Ginchi, a small town some 80 Kms South West of the Capital Addis Abeba, took to the streets demanding authorities in Oromia regional state, the largest and most populated regional states to which Ginchi is a part, to halt a move to give a football pitch to private investors. What followed was a year-long incessant public protest against the ruling EPRDF at a scale never seen in its quarter-century rule.

