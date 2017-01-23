Ethiopia: The Slow Death of a Civilian Govt
To the media's keen observation, the immediate cause that triggered Ethiopia's recent nose-dive into the unknown began when, on November 12, 2015, the residents of Ginchi, a small town some 80 Kms South West of the Capital Addis Abeba, took to the streets demanding authorities in Oromia regional state, the largest and most populated regional states to which Ginchi is a part, to halt a move to give a football pitch to private investors. What followed was a year-long incessant public protest against the ruling EPRDF at a scale never seen in its quarter-century rule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|217
|Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10)
|Sat
|alexan2233
|71
|a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11)
|Jan 19
|WaddaLuzer
|52
|ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09)
|Jan 18
|Mtefers
|64
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Selassie
|50
|How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13)
|Jan 17
|Abyssinia
|73
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Jan 16
|Yukehoyoo
|43
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC