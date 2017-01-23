Ethiopia: Road Building Boom Continues
The latest six-month report released by the Ethiopian Roads Authority revealed that it spent over nine billion Birr to construct roads in the past six months. This accounts for close to one-fifth of the budget allocated for the current fiscal year.
