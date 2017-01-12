Ethiopia: Italy to Participate Ethiopian Textile Machinery Expo

Ethiopia: Italy to Participate Ethiop...

6 hrs ago

An Italian delegation of textile machinery manufacturers is set to participate at the upcoming Multi-Industry Addis Chamber International Trade Fair . The delegation would display products ranging from business services, gifts, handicrafts to machinery and equipment during the trade fair that would be held in Addis Ababa exhibition centre from February 23 -March 1, 2017.

Ethiopia

