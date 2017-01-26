Ethiopia: Inside 'Retraining' Programme for Thousands of Detained Protesters
Detainees rounded up in the state of emergency were treated to a six-part course that included units in "Constitutional Democracy", "Colour Revolutions" and "Ethiopian Renaissance". Looking drained last month, thousands of Ethiopian detainees swore on their release from prison to "Never Again" protest against the government.
